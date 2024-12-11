LeVar Burton Pays a Visit to ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ in 1998

Actor David Newell, who played mailman Mr. McFeely on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, recalled a heartfelt episode in 1998 when LeVar Burton of Reading Rainbow came by to visit Fred Rogers and read a book to him and his television audience. The respect for each other was absolutely palpable.

