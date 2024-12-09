A Handy Wearable Exoskeleton That Turns Into a Chair

Dr. Gustavo Gosling, an otolaryngologist (ENT) in Rio de Janeiro, demonstrated the incredible ease of a wearable exoskeleton chair that he had strapped on over his scrubs. This is a truly handy device, particularly for when surgeries run long.

Do you work standing up or in a bent position? Then it’s time to optimize your workplace ergonomically!

An exoskeleton chair like this is perfect for those who are on their feet all the time. The rigid frame helps support the lower back when not in use, however it’s very simple to switch over to chair mode.

It looks like he might be wearing the Exoskeleton Chairless Chair by noone.

With the Chairless Chair you can switch between sitting, walking and standing in seconds.