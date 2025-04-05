A Classic News Report About the Cutting-Edge Consumer Electronics of 1994

CBS 8 San Diego, which previously posted footage of San Diego’s first X-Fest in 1983, shared a classic news report from 1994 that talked about all the new electronic trends of the day.

This included using a modem to connect to the Internet, AOL, CD-ROMs, Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) such as the Apple Newton, pagers, compact discs, on-screen television program guides, and portable pocket televisions.

Remember manual typewriters? Heck, remember pens and pencils? They may be obsolete someday. We’ve gotten to the point where there is some computer or high-tech gadget that will do just about anything we need to do.