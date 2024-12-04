Insistent Dog Takes Daycare Worker By the Arm to Lead Him to His Sleeping Sister to Be Petted

A really sweet English cream golden retriever named Theo who was at Pups at Play in Montrose, New Jersey, quite adorably took his daycare worker‘s arm in his mouth and led him over to his canine sister Mia, who was sleeping in the corner, so she could be petted.

Theo was quite insistent, dragging the sitter’s hand to Mia’s scruff. He even knocked the phone out of the sitter’s hand to make sure there were no distractions.

This may be the cutest thing you’ll see all day.