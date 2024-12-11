Centenarian Couple Sets Guinness World Record For the World’s Oldest Newlyweds in Combined Ages

Centenarian couple Bernard Littman (100) and Marjorie Fiterman (102) happily tied the knot and set the Guinness World Record for the “Oldest couple to marry (aggregate age)”. This heartwarming event took place at the Fountain View at Logan Square retirement home in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 19, 2024.

The couple decided to marry after a decade together.

The couple, who have been together for 10 years, decided to wed after Fiterman’s recent fall and broken leg, prompting her to suggest marriage. …Despite their age and physical limitations, Littman and Fiterman’s love and companionship led them to make their relationship official, embodying the sentiment that “life’s short, let’s do this.”

Mazel Tov to Bernard and Marjorie!