Little Kitten Exploring the Piano Adorably Jumps Each Time a Chord Is Played

Ellen Moffat captured the adorable scene of her tuxedo kitten Cricket exploring the piano while a friend was tickling the ivories. Cricket didn’t seem to mind individual notes, but jumped in the air every time a chord was played. At one point, the kitten was so startled, she literally fell down onto the keys.

Cricket’s first piano lesson went great.