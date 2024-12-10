An Amazing Aerial Photo of Cross-Country Skiers That Look Like Musical Notes Is Turned Into a Song

Matt Cahn transposed an aerial photo of cross-country skiers, who look just like notes on a musical staff, into an actual song that can be played on any instrument. Cahn said that he was inspired by a reddit post talking about the composition of the photo, which was taken in 2018 by Icelandic photographer Haukur Sigurdsson.

Musician Andrew Huang also had the same idea, recording the notes into a Moog Grandmother analog synthesizer.

There’s a photo that was going around earlier this year of some cross-country skiers shot from above. It’s pretty awesome it looks very much like musical notes but let’s record this as a sequence into the Grandmother.

The Original Photo by Haukur Sigurdsson

via Boing Boing