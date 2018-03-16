Perfect Imperfection, Australian Photographer Captures the Elegant Resilience of Disabled Dogs

For her photo series and book “Perfect Imperfection“, award-winning Australian photographer Alex Cearns has captured the elegant resilience and sweet spirit of dogs who were born disfigured and/or with disabilities. What shines through in each of these photos is not what makes these dogs different, but rather the shared joy of life itself.

In this inspiring portrayal of difference, Alex captures the intrinsic beauty and spirit; the sweetness, resilience and strength of 60 perfectly imperfect dogs. They adapt to their unique bodies without complaint, they survive with determination and they live with joy. The bond between these endearing doggos and their humans shines through – and sometimes they even save each other. …Part proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Australian Animal Cancer Foundation and BVSC The Animal Hospital

Perfect Imperfection – Dog portraits of Resilience and Love will be released on March 19, 2018

A post shared by Alex Cearns (@houndstoothstudio) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:16am PST

A post shared by Alex Cearns (@houndstoothstudio) on Aug 15, 2015 at 9:01pm PDT

photos via Booktopia

via Bored Panda