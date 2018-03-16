Laughing Squid

Perfect Imperfection, Australian Photographer Captures the Elegant Resilience of Disabled Dogs

by at on

For her photo series and book “Perfect Imperfection“, award-winning Australian photographer Alex Cearns has captured the elegant resilience and sweet spirit of dogs who were born disfigured and/or with disabilities. What shines through in each of these photos is not what makes these dogs different, but rather the shared joy of life itself.

In this inspiring portrayal of difference, Alex captures the intrinsic beauty and spirit; the sweetness, resilience and strength of 60 perfectly imperfect dogs. They adapt to their unique bodies without complaint, they survive with determination and they live with joy. The bond between these endearing doggos and their humans shines through – and sometimes they even save each other. …Part proceeds from every sale will be donated to the Australian Animal Cancer Foundation and BVSC The Animal Hospital

Perfect Imperfection – Dog portraits of Resilience and Love will be released on March 19, 2018

Dogs With Wheelchairs

One Eyed Poodle

Dogs With Mange

One Legged Dog

One Eared boxer

