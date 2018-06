A post shared by Matthew Grabelsky (@grabelsky) on Nov 18, 2017 at 10:28am PST

Los Angeles artist Matthew Grabelsky has created a surreal series of paintings that imagine real people with normal bodies, but with animal heads, riding the New York City Subway system. Grabelsky’s entire collection of paintings are available to view on Instagram and his portfolio website.

