In a flag waving episode of the Condé Nast Traveler series Many People from Many Countries Say Things, 70 different people from 70 different countries all over the world recite the catchy slogans used to encourage tourism to their home country.

Reveal your own Russia

Magical Kenya

Epic Estonia

Incredible India

I wish I was in Finland

The Dominican Republic has it all

There’s nothing like Australia

It’s better in the Bahamas

It’s more fun in the Philippines

All you need is Ecuador…