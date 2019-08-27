Pennywise the Clown Creeps Through a Subway Car Filled With Unimpressed New York City Commuters

Commuters on a New York City L train were completely unfazed by a rather creepy Pennywise the Clown making his way through the car with a red balloon in his right hand, stating quietly “We all float down here”. Playing Pennywise was the very talented Alejandro Torres, a local magician who captured the manic essence of Stephen King‘s terrifying, subterranean, child-consuming jester “It”.

Torres told Patch New York that he is using the character in his new magic show, but hadn’t planned on publicizing his new role, but astute rider ryanbtaylor captured this unnerving scene and the very popular Subway Creatures shared it with their Instagram audience.

I was planning on posting this much later in the week but I'm starting to go viral on subwaycreatures so now is the time to introduce you all to my good friend Pennywise. Next week I'll be releasing a video myself… https://t.co/kG8wsUtzNq — Alejandro Torres (@alejandrosmagic) August 25, 2019

via Patch New York