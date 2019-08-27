Laughing Squid

Pennywise the Clown Creeps Through a Subway Car Filled With Unimpressed New York City Commuters

Commuters on a New York City L train were completely unfazed by a rather creepy Pennywise the Clown making his way through the car with a red balloon in his right hand, stating quietly “We all float down here”. Playing Pennywise was the very talented Alejandro Torres, a local magician who captured the manic essence of Stephen King‘s terrifying, subterranean, child-consuming jester “It”.

Torres told Patch New York that he is using the character in his new magic show, but hadn’t planned on publicizing his new role, but astute rider ryanbtaylor captured this unnerving scene and the very popular Subway Creatures shared it with their Instagram audience.

