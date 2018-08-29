Laughing Squid

Pennsylvania Pretzel Maker Creates Incredibly Detailed Custom 3D Art Out of Salted Dough

Brothers Brian Kean and Shaun Kean, who own the Langhorne, Pennsylvania location of the Philly Pretzel Factory chain, are known for their incredibly detailed art primarily made out of dough and salt. The franchise offers custom pretzels in any shape, with enough notice. Among the pretzels made are a recreation of The Beatles “Abbey Road” album cover, a leaning Michael Jackson, a decorous bison, a bouncing Tigger, a galloping cowboy, a computer with keyboard a stately giraffe, a silent alligator, Lady Liberty, Bob Marley and a whole host of Star Wars characters, just to name a few.

