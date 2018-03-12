A Pair of Curious Antarctic Emperor Penguins Pose For a Selfie In Front of a Newly Discovered Camera

While explorer Eddie Gault of the Australian Antarctic Division was at the Auster Rookery near the Mawson Station in Holme Bay, Antarctica, he decided to leave his camera out on the ice to see what the resident emperor penguins would do. A curious pair immediately inspected the camera and posed for an adorable series of selfies as if by instinct alone. This adorable footage also gave researchers insight into how these penguins behave, along with a beautiful view of their big white bellies.
via Washington Post