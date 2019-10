A wayward pelican who wandered in to a beachside fish and chips shop in Kiama, New South Wales Australia took a place in line and very politely waited until called. The hungry bird patiently remained in line for quite a bit, but after a bit, the bird decided to take a peek around the counter to see why the service was so slow.

