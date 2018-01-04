Laughing Squid

A Cranky Pelican With a Big Beak Tries to Bite a Camera That Comes Too Close for Comfort

Biting Pelican

In October 2017, a rather cranky and territorial pelican did his best to bite the camera belonging a Twycross Zoo visitor when it got too close to his enclosure. Despite the threat of biting, the visitor was able to capture amazing shots of the inside of the bird’s amazing pouch, mouth and throat.

This camera shy Pink-backed pelican from the Twycross Zoo in England is having a bit of an attitude as he shows visitors and the camera that he doesn’t like it when anybody or anything is getting too close to its fence.

