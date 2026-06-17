The Halifax Oyster Festival Mascot Is an Anthropomorphic Oyster With Red Lips

The mascot for the annual Halifax Oyster Festival is an anthropomorphic oyster named Pearl, who has over a dozen eyes, long legs, and a luscious pair of red lips. This odd choice of mascot was the brainchild of Christine Oreskovich, the publisher of the local newspaper The Coast and the festival organizer, who spoke to the CBC in 2022 about Pearl’s origins.

This was the fun part of the festival, trying to create a look and an ambiance that was just not your regular kind of food festival.

Pearl Has a Partner Named Earl

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

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