Dave Grohl Joins Paul McCartney Onstage to Perform the Iconic Wings Song ‘Band on the Run’

Dave Grohl joined Paul McCartney onstage at Glastonbury 2022 to perform an amazing rendition of the iconic Wings song “Band on the Run”. Grohl sang the first part of the song before McCartney took the lead. Apparently, McCartney really liked having Grohl up there with him.

Thanks Dave. We all really love ya…Let’s hear it one more time for David Grohl.

This was Grohl’s first public performance since the death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Bruce Springsteen also joined McCartney on stage, performing “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man”.