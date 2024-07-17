Paul McCartney and Carl Perkins Fondly Share Stories and Rockabilly Riffs Backstage in 1993

After performing a concert in 1993 at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Tennessee, the great Paul McCartney was surprised to find legendary musician and McCartney’s idol Carl Perkins at his backstage door with guitar in hand. The pair fondly talked and exchanged rockabilly riffs for an hour. It must have been magical.

