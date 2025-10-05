How Popular Patterns Originally Got Their Names

Linguist Patrick Foote of Name Explain looked at the etymology behind commonly used patterns noting the historical context and cultural influences that made each design so popular throughout the years.

Today you can get patterns of most things, but there are certain patterns which are way more popular than others. Certain patterns have stood the test of time and even have their own names. So today, let’s find out how these classic patterns got their names.

These patterns include polka dot, zig-zag, camo and paisley. He also explains how tartan plays an important role in Scottish heritage.

This pattern is made up of various crossing over lines and has become deeply linked with Scotland. Here, tartan has become a national symbol and different patterns reflect different families and clans. The name itself, however, is believed to be of French origins. Thought to come from their word of tier 10, which is thought to mean any kind of strong fabric. This pattern is also known as plaid