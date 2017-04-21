Pastry Chef Creates a Beautiful Sculpture of a Nautilus Cephalopod Made Out of Chocolate

Las Vegas pastry chef Amaury Guichon made a beautiful sculpture of a Nautilus cephalopod out of chocolate and shared the step-by-step process of his underwater creation on Instagram.
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
Las Vegas pastry chef Amaury Guichon made a beautiful sculpture of a Nautilus cephalopod out of chocolate and shared the step-by-step process of his underwater creation on Instagram.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.