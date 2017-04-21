Laughing Squid

Pastry Chef Creates a Beautiful Sculpture of a Nautilus Cephalopod Made Out of Chocolate

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon) on

Las Vegas pastry chef Amaury Guichon made a beautiful sculpture of a Nautilus cephalopod out of chocolate and shared the step-by-step process of his underwater creation on Instagram.

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon) on

