Pastry Chef Creates a Beautiful Sculpture of a Nautilus Cephalopod Made Out of Chocolate

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon) on Mar 29, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Las Vegas pastry chef Amaury Guichon made a beautiful sculpture of a Nautilus cephalopod out of chocolate and shared the step-by-step process of his underwater creation on Instagram.

A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon) on Apr 20, 2017 at 9:02am PDT

