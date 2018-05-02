Pastry Chef Attempts to Create a Gourmet Version of a Kit Kat Candy Bar With Proper Crispy Layers

In a laminous episode of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz attempted to create a gourmet version of a Kit Kat candy bar. The biggest hurdles that Saffitz needed to overcome was adding the requisite crisp to the wafer layers and adding shine to the chocolate covering. In the end Saffitz was successful, but pragmatic.

I really am happy with the final product and I feel I was gonna say proud of what I have achieved, but I don’t know. It’s like…should anyone spend five days trying to make three homemade Kit Kats seems kind of dubious.