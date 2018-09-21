Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Wonderfully Paradoxical Pastel Colored Skull Candles

by at on

Pastel Skull Candles

Laura Jenkins of the Ember Candle Company in Glasgow, Scotland, has created a wonderful line of skull candles that come in a variety of soft pastel colors. The colors include pink, baby blue, yellow, lavender and soft green. Every candle from Jenkins’ shop 100% soy, completely vegan and is available in custom scents. Jenkins quite aptly coined these baby colored candles as “Pastel Goth”. Simply brilliant.

These super cute soy wax Skull candles are available in a variety of scents & colours. You choose! They are made with 100% soy wax with natural dyes, are hand-poured & will burn for 10-12 hours. That’s if you can bring yourself to burn them! Current scents include : Vanilla, Coconut, Cherry, Raspberry, Orange & Cinnamon, Bubblegum, Peppermint and Sweet Almond, Cotton Candy, Parma Violets and Strawberries & Cream, Salted Caramel, Lavender and more!

Pastel Skull Trio

Pastel Colored Skulls

via The Awesomer



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP