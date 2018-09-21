Wonderfully Paradoxical Pastel Colored Skull Candles

Laura Jenkins of the Ember Candle Company in Glasgow, Scotland, has created a wonderful line of skull candles that come in a variety of soft pastel colors. The colors include pink, baby blue, yellow, lavender and soft green. Every candle from Jenkins’ shop 100% soy, completely vegan and is available in custom scents. Jenkins quite aptly coined these baby colored candles as “Pastel Goth”. Simply brilliant.

These super cute soy wax Skull candles are available in a variety of scents & colours. You choose! They are made with 100% soy wax with natural dyes, are hand-poured & will burn for 10-12 hours. That’s if you can bring yourself to burn them! Current scents include : Vanilla, Coconut, Cherry, Raspberry, Orange & Cinnamon, Bubblegum, Peppermint and Sweet Almond, Cotton Candy, Parma Violets and Strawberries & Cream, Salted Caramel, Lavender and more!

via The Awesomer