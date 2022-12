Sneaky Parrot Steals Pasta From His Human’s Plate

A sneaky parrot named Fabio sat on his human’s shoulder as the man was eating a bowl of pasta marinara and stole a single noodle to enjoy for himself. His unamused human gave Fabio a napkin to keep the red sauce from dripping onto his hoodie. The man later joked that Fabio isn’t really a bird.

(Translated) POV me buying a parrot but in reality it’s a pig

All was forgiven shortly after this incident, however.