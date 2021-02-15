Melodic Parrot Whistles and Sings Along While His Human Plays ‘Stairway to Heaven’ and Other Songs

An incredibly melodic bird named Tico began singing and whistling while his human Frank Maglio sat and played the iconic Led Zeppelin song “Stairway to Heaven” on a six-string guitar. Tico’s powerful voice, albeit without much enunciation, gave singer Robert Plant a good vocal run for his money.

Maglio and his wife found out that Tico enjoys singing while Frank is playing during the lockdown.

Husband, Frank, plays guitar and discovered on the Covid19 lockdown that our 17-year family pet ‘Tico’ a Double Yellow-headed Amazon really likes to sing when Frank breaks out the guitar.

Here are some other songs the duo has performed together.

