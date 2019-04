An adorably crotchety African Grey parrot named Mr. Magoo appears to be no fan of the late, great Frank Sinatra. The frustrated bird made his feelings very clear with his hung head and a barking order for Alexa of the Amazon Echo to stop playing “New York, New York” each time his human put the song back on.

Alexa Stop!! Magoo does not like Frank Sinatra

Mr. Magoo isn’t always bossy with Alexa. Like other African Greys, he can get pretty conversational.