A Vocal African Grey Parrot Hilariously Instructs Her Amazon Echo to Turn On the Lights in the Room

A beautiful African Grey parrot named Petra hilariously she vocally instructed the her own Amazon Echo to turn on all the lights in the room. Thanks to the some extra technology that Petra’s human installed, Alexa was more than happy to accommodate.

Petra Mimics what she hears in the morning. Door opens. “Alexa. All lights on.” Lights come on. Thanks to Amazon Echo, Insteon switch and Hue bulbs. Petra says “Okay.” in anticipation of Alexa’s own “Okay”
“Petra Sorry. What are you doin? Do you want fresh water peanut? Say your sorry. Do You want fresh water? (?) then laughing. (Noises)

Petra also has a really wonderful sense of humor that she happily shares with her family.

via reddit

