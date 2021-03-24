Artistic Park Ranger Recycles National Park Trash Into Beautiful Landscape Paintings That Match the Scenery

Ecological artist and park ranger Mariah Reading combines her love for nature and drive for the preservation of National Parks and protected spaces with her natural talent to create beautiful landscape paintings that match the surrounding scenery. Rather than buying art canvasses for her work, Reading instead recycles the trash that has been left behind by park visitors. This can involve using the item just as it is, or combining different items to and provide a surface upon which to paint.

Classically trained as a landscape painter, I pivoted to eco art when the parallel between painting landscapes and feeding landfills became overwhelmingly apparent. The landscapes that so richly inspired me were being hurt by the waste I created in order to depict them. To rectify this unwanted connection, I have developed a zero-waste practice that involves creating canvases from debris found during my travels through National Parks and protected landscape environments.

