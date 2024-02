Paralyzed Dog Teaches Baby How to Crawl Across the Kitchen Floor

https://www.tiktok.com/@kahluasadventure/video/7128731427755068714

A beautiful paralyzed dog named Kahlua, who’s living her best life with her family in Port Charlotte, Florida, showed baby Caleb how to get from one point to another. Kahlua simply hopped across the floor, and Caleb attempted to follow suit.

Our paralyzed dog taught our baby how to get around

Now the two of them are the best of friends.