An Adorably Talkative Rose-Ringed Parakeet Repeatedly Kisses His Human’s Daughter Goodnight

An adorable talkative little rose-ringed parakeet in Denham Springs, Louisiana, repeatedly kissed his human’s daughter good night and thanked her each time. He also chattered on about not being an eagle, being a good boy and telling the girl that he loved her. The bird has been with the family since a very young age and is very well trained.

I have had my Bird since he was about 2 weeks old and I have taught him everything he knows. He just loves being talkative and giving kisses. Decided one day to just recording him doing it. It was my daughter he was kissing before bedtime in my home. He is so funny.

