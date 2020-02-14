Wonderfully Realistic Papier-Mâché Animal Masks

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Liz Sexton creates wonderfully bold, realistic animal masks out of hand-molded papier mâché. These playful masks feature fauna from both earth and sea and are large enough to accommodate the average human head.

Sexton had initially made these masks as Halloween costumes but soon expanded her work to include both large and small replications of endangered species.

Experienced in a wide range of mediums, these days she favors paper mâché for its versatility and accessibility. She enjoys creating sculptural objects, often inspired by the natural world.

