London Artist Uses Paper Cutouts to Turn the World Around Him Into Amusing Works of Art

London artist Paperboyo (Rich McCor), who has an immense talent for creating paper cutouts, has continued to change the context of the world around him by applying his bespoke cutouts to objects, buildings, and landmarks both at home and abroad, turning them into amusing works of art.

You all know him from Instagram. The hugely talented photographer guy, who trots around the globe with his paper cut-outs, creating amazing pictures along the way.

Prints can be purchased through the Paperboyo website.

via Colossal