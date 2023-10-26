A Ravenous Rolling Paper Shredder on Wheels

Artist Japhy Riddle cleverly added wheels to his mom’s old paper shredder and fed it a very long ream of computer paper as it rolled across the floor. The machine gives off the feel of a ravenous anthropomorphic monster whose only purpose is to constantly feed.

My mom was getting rid of an old paper shredder. I decided to have a look at it to see if there was anything creative I could do with it before it got passed on….I finally arrived at the idea of attaching wheels to it and having it pull itself along by its insatiable appetite.

