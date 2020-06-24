Gorgeous Kinetic Bird Sculptures Made Out of Paper

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Artist Lucy Jean Green creates wonderfully realistic kinetic birds out of paper. These gorgeous sculptures have an incredible lightness of being – a desire to fly away but for whatever weight may be holding them down. Green captures this sense of flight through wires that stimulate reticulated wings to flap within beautiful vignettes. She also creates a sense of motion through the suspension of her sculptures inside bell jars.

My work is greatly inspired by mythology and fact that surrounds birds. I create sculptures and delicate automata by hand cutting paper and hand-crafting brass mechanisms. Each sculpture is unique and every commission is bespoke.

Individual sculptures and vignettes are available for purchase through Green’s Etsy store.