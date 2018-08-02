Wonderfully Interpretive Paper Collages Depicting Popular Cats and Dogs of Instagram

Artist Lola Dupre has created a wonderful series of interpretive, hand paneled paper collages that depict popular cats and dogs of Instagram, such as Nimbus Whippet, Whiskey the Vizsla, Fargo, Trails and Bears along with some or her own studio cat Charlie.

I worked on this new series of cats and dogs. Charlie features again, as do some of the cats and dogs of instagram. This is an ongoing project, I am fascinated by the faces of our animal companions their honesty and beauty. I want to continue this work in the future and I hope to also work with raccoons, cows, horses, robins, foxes, hedgehogs, sheep, opposums and more.

They are our equals.