How Pam Beesly’s Nice Girl Next Door Captured the Hearts of Jim Halpert and Viewers of ‘The Office’

In an insightful video essay regarding the popular series The Office, hosts Debra Minoff and Susannah McCullough of The Take take a look at the character of Pam Beesly, the normal girl next store who completely captured the respective hearts of both Jim Halpert and the viewing audience in general.

Jim and the viewers first fall in love with her because she captures what’s amazing about being a regular person is so great. Second, rather than looking at Pam primarily through the eyes of her male admirer the show digs into her psychology maybe even more than any other characters on the show it studies the effects of this extreme normality on her mental health.