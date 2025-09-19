How Palm Cockatoos Use Sticks to Drum Out a Beat on Trees to Attract a Mate

Professor Robert Heinsohn of the Australian National University explained to Isabelle Rodd of BBC News how the palm cockatoos of Australia and Papua New Guinea use sticks to drum out a rhythmic beat on a tree in order to attract a mate. They are the only birds that are known to make music this way.

The palm cockatoo is thought to be the only bird species to use tools musically – drumming wood to attract a mate.

Unfortunately, this musically gifted striking bird is considered endangered.