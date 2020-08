South Korean artist Lee Kang Bin paints wonderful recreations of iconic paintings and illustrations from popular culture onto latte foam at the C Through, the coffee shop he owns. Prior to owning the cafe, Lee was in the military where he worked in the kitchen.

