Throwing Pottery and Painting With LEGO Bricks

Slops McGee (Greg Saniatan) created amazing stop motion videos that show him throwing pottery and painting with LEGO bricks. For the pottery “claymation” video, McGee went through the process to “create” a green and yellow plant pot for a chrysanthemum, which was actually the LEGO Chrysanthemum kit.

Does this qualify as clay-mation? This Chrysanthemum set is one my new favorites from the LEGO botanical collection. It looks like a real potted plant!

McGee also re-created the Hokusai woodblock piece “The Great Wave Off Kanagawa” using stop motion with the LEGO kit for the iconic ukiyo-e print.

