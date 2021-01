Ben Ouaniche (previously) of Macro Room set up an elaborate button controlled contraption to hold 10 colorful balloons. When he was done, he stood in a marked spot and hit the balloon button, capturing slow-motion footage of the balloons bursting open upon hitting his face, covering him with paint. This event was performed in celebration of Ouaniche reaching one million YouTube subscribers.

It’s been a colorful journey, thank you for joining the ride!

