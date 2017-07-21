Laughing Squid

The New Trailer for ‘Pacific Rim: Uprising’ Features John Boyega and a Team of Giant Mechs

Legendary has released a new trailer for Pacific Rim: Uprising, the upcoming sci-fi monster film directed by Steven S. DeKnight and a sequel to the 2013 film Pacific Rim. The trailer features John Boyega, known for playing Finn in the new Star Wars films, urging people to join the new generation of Jaeger pilots and shows off a team of giant mechs. The movie is scheduled to release in theaters on February 23rd, 2018.

A new generation of Jaeger Pilots will stand tall for all humanity. What is a Jaeger? It’s you, times a thousand. Witness the next evolution of human invention, with the unveiling of the Pan Pacific Defense Corps Mark VI Jaeger Program, and visit GOJAEGER.COM to discover if you have what it takes to join the biggest heroes ever to walk the Earth.

One day, the monsters will return.

