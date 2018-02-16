Giant Mechs Take on Giant Monsters in the New Trailer for ‘Pacific Rim Uprising’

AMC Theatres released a new IMAX trailer for Pacific Rim Uprising, the upcoming sci-fi monster film directed by Steven S. DeKnight and a sequel to the 2013 Pacific Rim film. The city leveling trailer features a team of mech pilots taking things to the next level to destroy giant monsters and save Earth. Pacific Rim Uprising is set to hit theaters on March 23rd, 2018.
