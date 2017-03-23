Ozzy Osbourne Fondly Remembers Randy Rhoads While Listening to the ‘Crazy Train’ Master Tape

In a particularly poignant episode of the History Channel series Ozzy and Jack’s World Detour, the legendary singer and his son traveled to Iron Mountain in Boyers, Pennsylvania to listen to the original unmixed master of “Crazy Train“, his first solo hit song. The tape featured the incredible Randy Rhoads, Ozzy’s lead guitarist and good friend who was tragically killed in a 1982 plane crash at the age of 25 just a few yards from the bus where the band had been sleeping. As he was listening, Ozzy was visibly moved to fondly remember his friend.

Randy Rhoads was a big part of my life and he still is to a certain degree. I’m always thinking about him. …It’s kind of bittersweet…It’s like going back to a good time, but yet a really horrible time at the same time. I only wish he could be around a little longer.

In 2011, an awestruck Ozzy Osbourne listened to a lost Randy Rhoads solo that he hadn’t heard before.