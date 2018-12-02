Holiday shoppers in Moscow were taken by surprise at the sight of a diminutive owl who skillfully balanced and operated a Segway MiniPRO. The little strigiform rode back and forth across the busy city plaza, adorably leaning in towards the sound of her trainer’s voice.
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard