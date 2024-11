A Suitcase Is Upset About Being Called Overweight

Two members of the Irish comedy trio Foil, Arms and Hog hilariously anthropomorphized a pair of suitcases on a luggage belt, one of whom was extremely upset about being called overweight.

I’ve never been so humiliated in all my life. Did ya hear what he said to me? Overweight! In front of everyone, he says it. I have to lose three kilograms! Do you think I’m overweight, Gerry?