An Overjoyed Cat Runs to Meet His Beloved Human at the Door After a Long Time Apart

An affectionate black and white cat named Pusic joyfully ran to meet his beloved human at the door as he arrived home after being separated for 20 days. Once at the entrance, Pusic was a bit confused, but perked up as soon as he was picked up and began affectionately nuzzling and kissing his human without reserve.

As the cat happily greets its owner. Cat Happiness has no limits. Moment of meeting the owner of the cat and after 20 days of separation

In 2014, Pusic was a tiny kitten left for dead in a stairwell. Luckily, he was found by his current human and brought back to full health in a safe home with a couple of affectionate humans who love him very much.

Now Pusic’s mission is to pay the kindness forward with lots of hugs and general cuteness.

Found me in the winter, the sick and the dying. I was saved and cured. Now it’s my turn to save the world from the dark forces and make people happy smile.