Overfed Orange Cat Who Looks Like a Pumpkin Finds a Loving Home With SPCA Cincinnati’s CEO

A beautiful, overfed orange cat named “Pumpkin” found a loving foster home with Chris Seelbach, the President and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati. Pumpkin was surrendered after her human passed away, and Seelbach acted quickly to foster her.

Pumpkin came to the SPCA Cincinnati in mid-March after her owner passed away. She weighed 25 lbs when she came in. My staff kept saying, “Have you seen this cat? She is just so much personality, but she’s really fat.” And so I went down to met her, talked to my husband, and we brought her home.

Seelbach noted that although Pumpkin appears obese, she is not that overweight.

The thing about Pumpkin is that she’s not a large cat. She’s like a regularsized cat that weighs 25 lbs. So, she literally looks like a pumpkin. We have cats that weigh 20some lb, but they’re ginormous cats. Pumpkin is like an average sized cat that ballooned into pumpkin.

Despite her weight, Pumpkin is quite healthy.

She’s gone through all of the blood work and lab work and x-rays and all of the tests have all come back within normal range. So, there’s no underlining medical condition that we know of.

Seelbach and his husband have decided to adopt Pumpkin and help her return to a more comfortable weight.

Pumpkin, we love you. You were meant to be with us. It’s tough that your owner passed and we know that she loved you very much, but things happen for a reason. You’re safe with us. You’re going to have a fantastic rest of your life. Look at Pumpkin. We’re going to get you to the size where you’re more comfortable.You can move around. You can play. Nothing but good things to come. You’re going to have a great life.

@chrisseelbach14 Long overdue check in with Jerry & our foster cat Pumpkin. ? original sound – Chris Seelbach