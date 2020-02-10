Why Outhouse Doors Have Crescent Moon Cutouts

In a lavatorial video essay, Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains the long-running trope about the crescent moon cutouts that adorn every outhouse door depicted in cartoons and media, but were far less prevalent in reality. The truth is, the specific design has nebulous origins at best.

So who came up with the crescent moon trope and why? Well, this isn’t clear. …as for the first known actual instances of the crescent moon cutout on outhouses, as alluded to, these wouldn’t start showing up until around the mid-20th century, first in cartoons and comics.

Whistler goes onto explain his own theory about the crescent moon adornments and mooning. This then takes him into the story of the deadliest fart in history.