Young Wildlife Explorer Captures Ten Foot Burmese Python Sharing Facts As It Coils Around Him

Salisbury, North Carolina animal enthusiast and wildlife explorer Ben Zino of The Wild Report posted an incredible video of him capturing a ten foot Burmese python, “while exploring the swamps near Everglades National Park” in Florida, and sharing facts about the invasive snake as it is tries to coil around him.
The Burmese python is an invasive reptile which is currently thriving in Southern Florida. While exploring the swamps near Everglades National Park, I discovered and caught one of these giant snakes!
