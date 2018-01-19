Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Young Wildlife Explorer Captures Ten Foot Burmese Python Sharing Facts As It Coils Around Him

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Young Explorer Catches TEN FOOT Burmese Python

Salisbury, North Carolina animal enthusiast and wildlife explorer Ben Zino of The Wild Report posted an incredible video of him capturing a ten foot Burmese python, “while exploring the swamps near Everglades National Park” in Florida, and sharing facts about the invasive snake as it is tries to coil around him.

The Burmese python is an invasive reptile which is currently thriving in Southern Florida. While exploring the swamps near Everglades National Park, I discovered and caught one of these giant snakes!

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy