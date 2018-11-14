OSU Engineers Dress Their Bipedal Ostrich Inspired Robot as a Star Wars AT-ST for Halloween 2018

The researchers at the Dynamic Robotics Lab at Oregon State University (OSU) hilariously dressed up their incredible two-legged ostrich-inspired agility robot Cassie as an AT-ST Walker (All Terrain Scout Transport Walker) from Star Wars for Halloween 2018. It was the perfect costume for a bipedal robot without a face.

Who has two legs and just won Halloween? (No Ewoks were harmed during the production of this video.) pic.twitter.com/xu180kGqWH

— Oregon State University (@OregonState) October 31, 2018