OSU Engineers Dress Their Bipedal Ostrich Inspired Robot as a Star Wars AT-ST for Halloween 2018

The researchers at the Dynamic Robotics Lab at Oregon State University (OSU) hilariously dressed up their incredible two-legged ostrich-inspired agility robot Cassie as an AT-ST Walker (All Terrain Scout Transport Walker) from Star Wars for Halloween 2018. It was the perfect costume for a bipedal robot without a face.

Here’s what the AT-ST’s looked like in Star Wars VI Return of the Jedi during the Battle of Endor scene.

AT-ST From Star Wars Battle of Endor

