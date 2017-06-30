Laughing Squid

Cassie, An Incredible Two-Legged Agility Robot

The Dynamic Robotics Lab at Oregon State University and Agility Robotics created Cassie, an incredible two-legged agility robot that can “stand, steer, and take a pretty good fall without breaking.” According to OSU, Cassie may someday be used to “deliver packages, assist the elderly, or help emergency personnel respond to dangerous situations.”

This robot capability will free people from weekend shopping chores, reduce energy use, and give consumers more time to do the things they want to do. It effectively brings efficient automated logistics from state-of-the-art warehouses out and into the rest of the world. (read more)

Cassie Next Generation Robot

